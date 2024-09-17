Bain & Co. Report Economic Benefits of Sustainable Packaging

The World Bank predicts that, without drastic actions, global waste will increase by 70% through 2050. Meanwhile, professionals in the packaging industry are expressing concerns about hitting their sustainability targets.

A recent study by sustainability consultancy Aura found that just 25% of packaging and retail industry professionals consider their strategy for sustainable packaging to be “robust and achievable”.

Regardless, the packaging industry has little choice but to embrace sustainability. In particular, plastic packaging is on the chopping block.