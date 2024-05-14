Bain & Company Showcase Sustainability of Digital Solutions

Industrial machinery is inseparable from modern life.

It’s created new forms of infrastructure, transport, healthcare and entertainment that have enhanced and extended lives, forms which we’re privileged to perceive as ordinary today. From its introduction in the mid-1700’s to its astounding progression during the 19th Century Industrial Revolution. Transforming factory floors, supply chains and allowing for the mass production of affordable products, textiles and food, machining has had an impact for as long as it’s been around. Not all of these impacts have been positive, as any environmental scientist will tell you. Which is why global consultancies like Bain & Company are urging all industries to embrace digital solutions and enhance their sustainability.

Bain & Company’s ‘Machinery And Equipment Report 2024’ reveals that industry is now a bigger consumer of the Internet of Things and semiconductor chips than other sectors. It also highlights that the most successful machinery companies are those who invest in digital solutions, outperforming industry averages on shareholder return by 100%.

Bain’s report specifically focuses on machinery original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) arguing that these companies, by embracing the demand for digital transformation early on, can generate bigger margins, improved customer loyalty, higher revenue and greater sustainability. Considering this, why aren’t more OEMs developing digital solutions? The report highlights three major hurdles.