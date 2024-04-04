Why Schneider Electric Backs AI & Data to Power Net Zero

Sustainability Magazine has been at Schneider Electric’s Innovation Summit Paris 2024, hearing from the executives behind the innovations.

Data – and AI – driving energy efficiency

Efficiency is essential to reducing energy usage and Schneider Electric and its partners believe that data is the key.

“Despite there being so much data available, the industry world uses very little,” says Caspar Herzberg, CEO of AVEVA, a Schneider Electric partner. “The promise of AI can only be realised if we utilise data.”

Schneider Electric is putting data analysis at the heart of its new technologies in an effort to give the visibility that customers need, combat labour shortages by reducing necessary manpower – and manage energy data for maximum efficiency from modern multi-use buildings up to grid level.

The company believes that AI can be used to remove barriers to sustainability for consumers – including adoption of sustainable technologies and charging an EV during off-peak grid hours.

“I don’t see how we can go through the energy transition without AI,” says Philippe Rambach, Schneider’s Chief AI Officer.

Partnerships

Partnerships are central to Schneider Electric’s operations. The Paris Innovation Summit saw the celebration of Impact Makers, partners that Schneider Electric celebrates for their sustainable impact, including Henkel, BlackRock, Nexans, Infineon, TecnoService and JLL.

“We cannot solve these big issues alone – we need partnerships,” says Christopher Guerin, CEO of Nexans.

At the heart of partnerships is Connect, the leading industrial intelligence platform by AVEVA and Schneider Electric that boosts sustainability and efficiency using trusted data from a wide range of companies and spaces.

“It’s about how we can share our knowledge and build these ecosystems,” explains Barbara Frei, Executive Vice President, Industrial Automation at Schneider Electric.

The platform brings data into one place, allowing customers to access industrial information in context, make decisions based on real-time intelligence and visualise data all in one place – highlighting the importance of partnerships in driving efficiency.