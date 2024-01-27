From the cars that we drive, the smartphones in our hands, and the wind turbines generating clean electricity, the sustainable products and solutions of the future rely on aluminium.

That’s because the metal is light, strong, durable, conducts heat and electricity, and can be constantly recycled. An estimated 75% of all aluminium ever produced is still in circulation.

According to The International Aluminium Institute (IAI), the aluminium sector emits around 1.1 billion tonnes of CO2e – about 2% of total global annual GHG emissions, and it is also one of the most carbon intensive metals to produce.

That said, although it is termed hard-to-abate, it is also hard to do without. Aluminium makes electric cars lighter, and therefore more efficient, and therefore more viable. It also enables wind farms and solar panels – both essential to the energy transition.

The GHG emissions intensity of aluminium producers varies, especially due to the energy used in the smelting process. Producing aluminium is energy intensive, and the electricity required accounts for around 60% of the industry’s GHG footprint.

EGA Making Aluminium From Solar Energy

One company tackling this challenge head-on is Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), formed in 1975 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In 2021, EGA was the first company in the world to commercially produce aluminium using solar energy.

Drawing on clean energy from the world’s largest solar farm, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, and from Emirates Electricity and Water Company’s (EWEC) Noor Abu Dhabi at Sweihan, EGA created the aluminum product CelestiAL.

Customers for CelestiAL include the BMW Group, and Tier 1 suppliers to Mercedes-Benz and Nissan.