Trivium Packaging: Will Packaging Ever Be Truly Circular?

Please can you introduce Trivium, and its role in the packaging industry?

Trivium has worked with some of the world’s leading brands, helping them transition to infinitely recyclable metal packaging. It has more than 60 locations across the globe, with nearly 7,500 employees, and an annual revenue of approximately 3.3 billion dollars. Trivium was recently honoured with it’s third consecutive Platinum rating by Ecovadis, and an A list, climate, rating by the CDP. Additionally, Trivium is a consecutive CDP Supplier Engagement recipient for its sustainability work with its supply chain. We have partnerships with organisations around the globe that aim to further the impact of sustainable practices and recycling. For example, in Argentina we partnered with Creando Conciencia, an urban recycler organisation, expanding the recycling of aerosols in the region. In the US we’ve partnered with the Canned Good Coalition to help educate consumers on the benefits and recyclability of cans, and in Europe our partnership with Alupro, mentioned in question one. At Trivium, sustainability is at the core of everything we do. We hope our actions are an inspiration to others in our industry and that they can learn from us, and we from them to do better for our planet.

Do you think that packaging will be the first net-zero industry and waste-negative industry? How?

For packaging in general, it will be very challenging to become the first net-zero and waste-negative industry. Certain packaging materials see extremely low global recycling rates, and even when the materials are collected for recycling, many times, they are used for lower-quality outlets, which we call downcycling. This will hinder the progress for the “Packaging family”. The metal used for the majority of packaging solutions is Steel and Aluminium. These material groups have roadmaps in place to become a net-zero industry. These materials are already highly recycled on a global scale as the material quality stays high in the recycling process, and therefore, the value of the second, third, fourth, etc, round of recycling stays attractive to collect and continue the recycling process.

How will a sustainable packaging industry impact the Social and Governance elements of ESG?

Social and Governance are just like Environmental key building blocks for a sustainable future. A company does not exist without its people. Packaging production processes are generally high-speed and highly technical. Therefore, the packaging industry can serve as an example for other companies working with high-speed operations. Trivium Packaging has already been recognized 3x by EcoVadis as a leader in the industry with a Platinum label, which is only provided to the top 1% of all companies they evaluate. EcoVadis assesses companies on four elopements, besides Environmental practices also, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Without a strong Governance to validate these processes, this would not be possible.

