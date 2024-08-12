McKinsey & Co: How Retailers Can Cut 15% From Scope 3

McKinsey & Company is suggesting retailers could reduce their Scope 3 emissions by 15% by 2030 with existing technologies – or as much as 50% with new technologies and pathways.

The figures may prompt raised eyebrows, as Scope 3 emissions are not controlled directly by companies, but are largely in their value chains.

But, in a report called ‘Retailers’ climate roadmap: Charting paths to decarbonised value chains’, the consultancy sets out a series of actions to help retailers hit the mark.

The report is written by Peter Spiller and Steve Hoffman, with Caroline Ling, Philippe Diez and Varun Mathur, representing views from McKinsey Sustainability.

They say: “As companies in all sectors work to shrink their carbon footprints and hit their decarbonisation targets, the path to reducing Scope 3 emissions is often anything but straightforward.

“For some, decarbonising Scope 3 emissions can be more like navigating a particularly Byzantine maze. Such is the case for retailers.”