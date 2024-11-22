BCG: How to Feed AI's Energy Appetite Sustainably

The explosive growth of Generative AI (GenAI) is not only transforming industries but also significantly influencing global energy consumption.

This rapid development brings a critical challenge in the increasing demand for energy, which could potentially conflict with the global climate change objectives.

A detailed from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) delves into the intersection of GenAI growth and the energy transition, highlighting the need for careful navigation by business leaders to balance these trends.

AI's energy appetite

Within the United States, GenAI development has led to an alarming spike in energy use, particularly evident in data centres where electricity demand is forecasted to increase by 15% to 20% annually.

By 2030, this could account for a staggering 100 to 130 gigawatt hours, enough to power two-thirds of all US households.