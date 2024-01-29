It’s fair to say that Deloitte is doubling down when it comes to Generative AI.

The leading consultancy launched a dedicated Generative AI practice in 2023 to help support clients on their latest transformational journey, and has not lost momentum.

Deloitte’s Trustworthy AI framework helps manage risks and boost confidence and trust in the rapidly evolving technology, helping develop safeguards and balance ethical priorities.

While the latest tech is essential, so are the humans to maximise the potential gains.

That’s why Deloitte is training more than 120,000 professionals via its own AI Academy, and investing US$2 billion in learning and development.

Deloitte is embedding Gen AI capabilities across its own operations, using bespoke Large Language Models (LLMs) and chatbots to support specialised teams.

“From adding contextual awareness and human-like decision making to launching new business models and driving tangible changes in productivity across a range of industries, Generative AI is transforming the way we work,” said Jason Girzadas, CEO, Deloitte US.

“As our clients embrace these new technologies, Deloitte’s Generative AI practice will serve to support clients in the development and deployment of new and innovative AI-fueled solutions.”