Amazon Pioneering in Micromobility to Decarbonise Deliveries

Every day, Amazon’s 1.5 million strong workforce ships and delivers approximately 1.6 million packages around the world.

Each of these has an impact on the environment, from packaging to transportation and delivery.

As a company with such a global impact, Amazon has the potential to make enormous change and lead multiple industries in becoming more sustainable.

To reduce the impact of its deliveries, Amazon is now using sustainable transportation across cities in a series of ‘micromobility’ hubs.

Kara Hurst, Chief Sustainability Officer at Amazon, says: “At Amazon, we are always looking for ways to move faster, deliver the best possible customer experience, and innovate.