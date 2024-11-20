Brian Cox & Hogan Lovells: Is the Earth Worth Saving?

In a thought-provoking lecture hosted by British legal firm Hogan Lovells as part of its annual ESG GameChangers Summit, renowned astrophysicist Professor Brian Cox challenged his audience to consider the true value of our planet in the vast expanse of the universe.

The event, situated in Hogan Lovells' London headquarters, saw experts from a variety of industries discuss topics such as the value of free market economics, climate action and the role of ESG in supply chain sustainability.

Brian's keynote speech kicked the whole event off by attempting to contextualise the purpose of ESG in its broadest and most noble terms possible: saving the planet.

Brian brought a simple question to the audience of engaged executives. He asked a prosaic question - is the Earth worth saving? - and answered it poetically, using his vast knowledge of the universe and all its complex workings.

His emotive presentation offered audience members a busload of perspective for considering ethical business practices, couching the importance of ESG in a humbling yet profound picture of humanity's place in the cosmos.