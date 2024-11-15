In the debate hosted by British legal firm Hogan Lovells, six speakers argued for and against the motion: "Does the free market have climate action in shackles?" The debate highlighted the complex relationship between free market economics and climate change mitigation efforts.

The case for free markets

First to speak on the side arguing for the free market was Richard Barker. Richard is a Partner at Counteract, a specialist venture capital group, focused on early stage investment into companies developing solutions to carbon removals.

He opened the argument against the motion by challenging the notion of whether the world's free markets are actually free at all.

He argued that current markets are encumbered by "misinformation, market abuse and increasingly irrational actors".

"You can't tell me that most free markets are truly competitive today," he continued. "Many markets have been engineered to be unfair. Monopoly power can dominate markets and incumbents often hijack and skew government policy in their favour. The lobbying of the oil and gas industry is well documented."

Richard concluded by suggesting that, by addressing these issues and setting markets free, we could properly drive climate action.