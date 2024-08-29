F1 Accelerates Sustainability in Partnership with Aggreko
Formula 1, traditionally seen as a fuel-hungry motorsport, is pushing towards net zero by 2030.
The race series, known for its globe-trotting, high-octane events, is uniquely placed to innovate – its racing regulations allow for high-speed innovation, and developments are showcased to millions of fans.
The sport has already revolutionised how we drive off-track, bringing hybrid drivetrains and carbon fibre chassis to the road.
It is now taking steps to make the sporting events themselves more sustainable in a new partnership with Aggreko to provide a low carbon energy generation system.
Robert Wells, President of Aggreko Europe and Aggreko Event Services, says: “Aggreko has an unrivalled track record of delivering power transition solutions across the globe in the most demanding, challenging, and mission-critical environments to ensure the needs of our clients are met consistently to the highest standards.
“As a global leader, we have an important role to play in the energy transition, and we’re thrilled that Formula 1 has chosen Aggreko to help them on their journey to be carbon net zero by 2030.
“We look forward to continuing to work with Formula 1 and together energising change for a positive future.”
Formula 1’s partnership with Aggreko
F1’s partnership with Aggreko is the continuation of a successful collaboration that began with a pilot project at the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix.
During this event F1 introduced a centralised power generation system using renewable energy sources, including hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), biofuel, solar panels and battery storage.
The results were astounding, with the event recording over a 90% reduction in carbon emissions compared to the previous year.
Encouraged by this success, the system was further tested at the Red Bull Ring and the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix.
Consistent reductions in carbon emissions at these events solidified plans to implement this centralised power system across all European Grands Prix from 2025.
This system will eliminate the need for individual teams and stakeholders to bring their own generators, providing sufficient power for all operational areas throughout the race weekend.
Ellen Jones, Head of ESG at Formula 1, says: “The entire paddock is part of our net zero by 2030 commitment and solutions like the low-carbon energy generation system combine technological innovation with coordinated action.
“Solutions like the low-carbon energy generation system combine technological innovation with coordinated action.
“In practice, this means that we can achieve significant carbon reductions in this space — and we look forward to continuing to showcase how we can deliver more sustainable events.”
Aggreko’s role in F1’s sustainability efforts mirrors its work with Formula E, where it is focused on reducing emissions by 45% across Scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2030.
Formula 1's green initiatives
F1 has pledged to achieve net zero by 2030, focusing on reducing emissions from travel, logistics and energy use.
Transitioning to renewable energy sources at race events is a key part of this strategy, with over 75% of promoters now using green power.
Sustainable fuels are also playing a big role – F1 is working towards having all cars on the grid powered by 100% sustainable fuel by 2026, a significant step in reducing the environmental impact of the sport.
The pioneering ‘drop-in’ fuel will be able to be used by most road cars across the world.
It’s also improving its logistics – using biofuel-powered trucks and increasing reliance on sea freight instead of aviation has already significantly reduced carbon emissions.
These efforts demonstrate F1's commitment to not just maintaining the thrill of the race, but doing so in a way that is mindful of the planet.
It is hoped that these developments won't just benefit F1, but can be used across the world for cars, logistics and large events.
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******
- Q&A: Erich Labuda, President of ABB Motion ServicesSustainability
- San Francisco 49ers is First NFL Team to Purchase SAFSustainability
- F1: Mercedes to Quadruple Aviation Emissions ReductionsSustainability
- DHL Logistics Trend Radar Highlights Sustainability and AISupply Chain Sustainability