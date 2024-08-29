F1 Accelerates Sustainability in Partnership with Aggreko

Formula 1, traditionally seen as a fuel-hungry motorsport, is pushing towards net zero by 2030.

The race series, known for its globe-trotting, high-octane events, is uniquely placed to innovate – its racing regulations allow for high-speed innovation, and developments are showcased to millions of fans.

The sport has already revolutionised how we drive off-track, bringing hybrid drivetrains and carbon fibre chassis to the road.

It is now taking steps to make the sporting events themselves more sustainable in a new partnership with Aggreko to provide a low carbon energy generation system.

Robert Wells, President of Aggreko Europe and Aggreko Event Services, says: “Aggreko has an unrivalled track record of delivering power transition solutions across the globe in the most demanding, challenging, and mission-critical environments to ensure the needs of our clients are met consistently to the highest standards.