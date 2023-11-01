Top 100 Chief Sustainability Officers 2023

Celebrating the best of the best from around the world, Sustainability Magazine champions innovative and influential Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs) - or equivalent roles - who are elevating and driving momentum for the movement.

“Our Top 100 series champions professionals of all disciplines, backgrounds, and regions. It celebrates the leaders who elevate the industry day in, and day out” - Glen White, CEO, BizClik Media.

To view Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 CSOs 2023, click here.

Advancing sustainability and ESG

This definitive list of 100 leaders are leading the charge when it comes to investment and capitalising on the opportunities to strategically advance sustainability and ESG. All have a passion for the movement and are driven to make a positive change, embedding sustainability into the foundations of the organisations they work for and the communities they serve.

Showcased across Sustainability Magazine, EV Magazine and Energy Magazine, the achievements of the featured leaders and the companies they work for can be followed across our Sustainability Portfolio.

Putting this list together was no easy feat, with the magnitude of talented and inspirational leaders out there. We are proud to present 2023’s Top 100 Leaders each of which thoroughly deserves their place. Well done to everyone who was nominated.

“I am a firm believer that sustainability cannot be an add-on topic. For long-term success, companies need to truly embed sustainability in their business strategy, processes and operations end-to-end. It’s time to steer businesses holistically and integrate financial, environmental, and social value creation. To succeed, it’s key to move beyond compliance towards innovating business models, products and services for sustainable impact. There is either sustainable business or no business” - Daniel Schmid, CSO, SAP.

To view Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 CSOs 2023, click here.

Net Zero 2024

Connecting the world ESG leaders, debuting at the QEII Centre (London) 6-7 March, Net Zero 2024 will feature exclusive keynote presentations, high-energy panels, and interactive workshops to lead the drive towards achieving Net Zero together.

Across the two days, there will be four overarching LIVE themes - Sustainability LIVE; EV LIVE; Energy LIVE: Scope 3 LIVE - where the greatest voices across global industries with further the discussion about what should, can, and must be done for a sustainable future.

Two days, one unmissable event. To get your tickets, click here.

Sustainability LIVE London 2024

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE returns for another year at the Business Design Centre (London) 10-11 September.

Across the two days, industry leaders from around the world will deliver keynote presentations, high-energy panels, and interactive workshops, covering nine pillars - sustainability strategy; the future of ESG; Net Zero and planet; diversity and inclusion; supply chain sustainability; green and renewable energy; sustainable and ethical investing; tech and AI in sustainability; and women in sustainability.

Two days, one unmissable event. To register your interest, click here.

The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024

Debuting in 2024, Sustainability Magazine will be presenting The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards. Celebrating leaders and organisations that demonstrate an exemplary commitment to environmental, social, and economic practices, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards honours those who apply sustainability in their operations and decision-making.

Winners of the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards serve as role models, inspiring positive change towards a more sustainable future.

To enter The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024, click here.