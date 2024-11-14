Canon Q&A: How to Build a Circular Business

Raw material use and waste are two of the biggest problems plaguing the planet.

Each year, more than 400 million tonnes of new plastic are produced and only 15% of this is collected for recycling.

Canon is looking to make a change by integrating circularity into its business strategy.

Peter Bragg leads Canon’s sustainability strategy across Europe, the Middle East and Asia (EMEA) as the company’s EMEA Sustainability and Government Affairs Director.

He shares his expertise on circularity with Sustainability Magazine.

How does Canon approach circularity?

If I start at the top, we've got a corporate philosophy, being a Japanese company, called ‘kyosei’. This means living and working together for the common good.



It's a lovely umbrella that has been around since the early 80s and it nicely encapsulates sustainability for us.