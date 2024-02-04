Exclusive Sustainability Video: Peter Bragg, Canon EMEA

Circular economy minimises Canon's e-waste

Bragg provided examples of Canon's initiatives, such as the industry-first toner cartridge recycling programme, which began in 1990, and the remanufacturing of devices to meet strict reuse standards. He highlighted Canon's focus on remanufacture, repair, and recycling as core components of its strategy, including the use of innovative technologies like spectroscopy for sorting plastics.

Canon's dedicated facilities, such as the Geen factory in Germany, play a crucial role in the remanufacturing and recycling processes, contributing significantly to the reduction of plastic waste. Bragg pointed out the challenge of scaling up these initiatives to meet the growing demand for remanufactured devices, emphasising the need for efficient collection and processing systems.

Collaboration with customers and the industry is vital for advancing Canon's circular economy goals. Bragg discussed new business models, like "Print-as-a-Service," that allow Canon to optimise the lifecycle of devices and encourage the return of products for recycling or refurbishment.

Bragg's presentation clearly articulated Canon's ambitious approach to sustainability, integrating circular economy principles into every aspect of their operations. It highlighted the company's achievements, ongoing efforts, and the challenges they face in striving for a more sustainable and circular future. His message was a call to action for collaboration and innovation, acknowledging that while the journey towards sustainability is ongoing, Canon is committed to playing a leading role in this global effort.

