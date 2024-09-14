Chevron-Backed Blue Planet Makes Construction Sustainable

The construction industry is responsible for a staggering 38% of global CO₂ emissions and consumes half of all raw materials worldwide.

Quarrying for aggregate is the largest extractive industry on earth and results in the destruction of virgin habitats and farmland.

Blue Planet Solutions, backed by Chevron, Mitsubishi and HOLCIM, has a transformative approach that could reshape the industry.

David Gottfried, Chief Commercial Officer at Blue Planet Solutions, explains: "We can do much more in the Scope 3 area to reduce embodied carbon and ramp up efficiencies in older buildings or replacing them while deconstructing their existing carbon into new buildings in a circular way."

