Climate Week NYC: The Opening Ceremony’s Who, What & Why

Climate Week NYC is hosted by Climate Group, an organisation working to drive climate action by building networks, holding organisations accountable and sharing achievements to highlight the possibilities.

The opening ceremony, hosted in partnership with Saint-Gobain, highlights the theme of the festival – It’s Time. Uniting many leaders who will spread across the city over the next week, the opening ceremony is split into three key messages:

It's Time to course correct.

It's Time to speed up.

It's Time to finish the race.

The first speech of the day was delivered by Helen Clarkson, CEO of Climate Group, who believes that collaboration and communication are essential to end the impacts that climate change is having around the world. As she put it – “history will judge us.”

She outlined five key principles to adopt now to save the future:

Put people first

Pay up

Listen to citizens

Be honest

Have difficult discussions about fossil fuels

Her message? “Aim higher, be bolder, keep pushing forward. It’s time.”

It's Time to course correct

“We're living in a state of climate emergency,” Climate Week NYC highlights.

“Emissions are still far too high to avoid overshooting a 1.5 temperature rise which can happen as soon as this year, for the first time ever. We cannot continue business as usual. Our efforts can no longer be piecemeal, and we cannot wait for those that are failing to take bold action. To prevent unimaginable and irreparable damage to the planet from taking hold, we must go where we have not gone before.

“We must change course, now.”