When it comes to sustainable investing, it's essential to understand what exactly Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and ESG are, their relation and the variable impact between the two. The United Nations member states adopted 17 SDGs in 2015, designed as a "blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all". These SDGs are intended to be accomplished by 2030. In this endeavour, ESG provides a framework for corporations to achieve their sustainability goals.

These goals encompass a wide range of interconnected issues, including poverty eradication, education, health, gender equality, sustainable energy, climate action, and more. They aim to tackle the root causes of global challenges and promote a more prosperous, just, and sustainable future for all. Achieving the SDGs requires collaboration, innovation, and collective efforts from governments, organisations, businesses, and individuals worldwide.

Investors establish ESG criteria as part of their investment-related commitment to achieving the SDGs. Environmental standards consider how a company's operations affect the natural world and the greater ecosystem. Social criteria depict interactions with its constituencies, such as customers, suppliers, employees, and communities. In terms of internal management, governance refers to using best practices through the governance structure, internal controls, and strong and independent risk functions.

The history of the United Nations 17 SDGs

The historic UN Summit in September 2015, when world leaders adopted the 17 SDGs of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, saw its official implementation on January 1, 2016. With these new, universally applicable goals, nations will mobilise their efforts over the next fifteen years to combat climate change, end all forms of poverty, and ensure that no one is left behind.

The SDGs, often called Global Goals, build on the accomplishments of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and seek to eradicate all forms of poverty. The new goals are distinctive as they urge action from all nations – rich and poor alike – to advance development while preserving the environment. They understand that confronting climate change and environmental protection must coexist with initiatives promoting economic growth and fulfilling various social needs, such as education, health, social protection, and job opportunities.

Governments are required to take ownership of the SDGs and set up national frameworks for achieving the 17 Goals, despite the fact that they are not legally obligated. The principal duty to monitor and evaluate the results of the Goals' implementation rests with the countries, and this will necessitate the timely, accurate, and high-quality gathering of data. To contribute to global follow-up and review, regional follow-up and review will be based on national-level assessments.

