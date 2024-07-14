Collaboration & Circularity Key to Sustainable Supply Chains

Supply chain sustainability is quickly becoming a hot topic, with many leaders turning their heads to Scope 3 emissions and electrification.



One report from Accenture found that supply chains account for approximately 60% of global carbon emissions, with half of all CEOs viewing supply chain responsibility as part of their sustainability strategy.



With this in mind, it is encouraging to see industry leaders, and competitors, come together to discuss the role supply chains play in sustainability.

“The Supply Chain of Tomorrow” panel discussion, hosted by RS Group and mediated by Andrea Barrett, the company’s VP of Social Responsibility and Sustainability, underscored the importance of collaboration across industries to achieve ambitious, but necessary, climate goals emphasising the need for shared insights.