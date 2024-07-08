Shell's Guide to Net-Zero Fleet Management
In today's evolving landscape of global supply chains, the role of data in achieving sustainability goals has never been more crucial.
Shell's latest Fleet Decarbonisation Report shines a light on how businesses can harness data to drive towards net-zero emissions, highlighting key strategies and success stories from industry leaders.
With approximately 1.3 billion cars and 70 million trucks globally, the significance of these vehicles in daily life is matched by their environmental impact, contributing 11% of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2023.
Empowering decisions with data
Geotab, a leader in commercial fleet telematics, reports a growing trend among fleet operators towards sustainable solutions.
In 2023, 70% of Geotab's telematics subscribers utilised at least one sustainable fleet solution, demonstrating a tangible shift towards eco-friendly practices within the industry.
Shell's Accelerate to Zero programme, developed in partnership with Geotab, stands as a beacon for businesses looking to transform their fleet operations. By leveraging fleet data effectively, businesses can implement tailored energy solutions that not only reduce carbon emissions but also enhance operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.
Neil Cawse, CEO of Geotab, underscores the importance of data-driven decision-making in sustainability efforts.
"The only way to understand how we are progressing against ambitious sustainability goals is through management and measurement.
“In fact, according to our own data, 69% of fleet managers reported that fleet sustainability data helped reduce operating costs within the first year of implementation.
“Fleets that are empowered with data can make better decisions, and are more transparent and accountable on their sustainability journey.
“At Geotab, we are seeing the impressive impact that data-driven insights and AI are having in advancing fleet decarbonisation across the globe.”
Shell identifies common barriers to digitisation in fleet management, such as ineffective data collation across different fleet types.
This fragmentation can hinder efforts to implement comprehensive sustainability strategies.
However, integrated solutions like Shell Fleet Insights offer a streamlined approach by combining telematics with fuel and charging data, providing fleet managers with actionable insights for informed decision-making.
The path to electrification
One of the report's key recommendations is the electrification of fleets as a pathway to sustainable transport solutions.
While heavy-duty vehicles may face challenges in adopting electric technologies, Shell advocates for alternative lower-carbon fuels like renewable diesel and bio-LNG as viable interim solutions. This adaptive approach ensures that fleets can reduce their environmental footprint while maintaining operational flexibility.
Julian Neo, Managing Director for DHL Express Malaysia, provides a real-world example of the impact of Shell's Accelerate to Zero programme.
"Through our collaboration with Shell, we are on our way," he says.
"The Accelerate to Zero programme provides us with a roadmap of actionable recommendations, the charge points installed by Shell Fleet Solutions in our depot are vital for managing our EV fleet, and the Shell Card and Shell Fleet Hub facilitate better cash flow and operational insights.
"All of this makes us nimble and improves service quality.”
A roadmap to sustainability
Shell's Accelerate to Zero programme offers a comprehensive roadmap for businesses aiming to achieve net-zero emissions.
By providing customised energy solutions, expert consultancy, and integrated reporting, Shell empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of fleet electrification and alternative fuels effectively.
This holistic approach not only supports environmental stewardship but also drives financial savings and regulatory compliance.
Shell's Fleet Decarbonisation Report provides supply chain leaders with actionable insights and best practices for leveraging data to achieve net-zero fleet management goals.
By embracing data-driven strategies and collaborative partnerships, businesses can pave the way towards a sustainable future while driving operational excellence and cost-efficiency.
As global challenges like climate change continue to shape the business landscape, Shell remains committed to supporting businesses in their journey towards sustainable and resilient fleet operations.
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******