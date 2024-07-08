Shell's Guide to Net-Zero Fleet Management

"Through our collaboration with Shell, we are on our way," he says.

"The Accelerate to Zero programme provides us with a roadmap of actionable recommendations, the charge points installed by Shell Fleet Solutions in our depot are vital for managing our EV fleet, and the Shell Card and Shell Fleet Hub facilitate better cash flow and operational insights.

"All of this makes us nimble and improves service quality.”

A roadmap to sustainability

Shell's Accelerate to Zero programme offers a comprehensive roadmap for businesses aiming to achieve net-zero emissions.

By providing customised energy solutions, expert consultancy, and integrated reporting, Shell empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of fleet electrification and alternative fuels effectively.

This holistic approach not only supports environmental stewardship but also drives financial savings and regulatory compliance.

Shell's Fleet Decarbonisation Report provides supply chain leaders with actionable insights and best practices for leveraging data to achieve net-zero fleet management goals.

By embracing data-driven strategies and collaborative partnerships, businesses can pave the way towards a sustainable future while driving operational excellence and cost-efficiency.

As global challenges like climate change continue to shape the business landscape, Shell remains committed to supporting businesses in their journey towards sustainable and resilient fleet operations.

