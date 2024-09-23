How CUR8 and British Airways Lead Aviation Carbon Removals

As the flag carrier of the United Kingdom, British Airways (BA) is leveraging its century-long heritage to drive innovation across its operations, setting an ambitious course towards a net-zero future.

With a workforce of 30,000 and a passenger count of approximately 38 million in 2023, BA's impact on the aviation industry is substantial.

The airline has positioned itself as one of the world's leading sustainable carriers, with a clear focus on reducing its carbon footprint.

Sean Doyle, BA's CEO, says: "As the UK's flag carrier, we have a responsibility to help create a sustainable future for our planet and we're on a mission to be carbon net zero by 2050."