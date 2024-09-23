How CUR8 and British Airways Lead Aviation Carbon Removals
As the flag carrier of the United Kingdom, British Airways (BA) is leveraging its century-long heritage to drive innovation across its operations, setting an ambitious course towards a net-zero future.
With a workforce of 30,000 and a passenger count of approximately 38 million in 2023, BA's impact on the aviation industry is substantial.
The airline has positioned itself as one of the world's leading sustainable carriers, with a clear focus on reducing its carbon footprint.
Sean Doyle, BA's CEO, says: "As the UK's flag carrier, we have a responsibility to help create a sustainable future for our planet and we're on a mission to be carbon net zero by 2050."
This mission is encapsulated in BA's sustainability programme, BA Better World.
The programme serves as a comprehensive roadmap, guiding the airline's environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy towards its 2050 net-zero target.
British Airways’ carbon removals
In a significant move to accelerate its sustainability ambitions, particularly in the crucial period leading up to 2030, British Airways has recently committed to a US$11 million deal with CUR8.
This six-year offtake agreement will secure 33,000 tonnes of carbon removal credits.
Carrie Harris, Director of Sustainability at BA, explains: "As we approach the halfway point in this critical decade of action, we’re sharpening our focus on delivering real, tangible progress by 2030.
“We know flying has a significant impact on the planet and achieving net zero by 2050 requires bold, innovative action today, as well as long-term transformation.
“This partnership with CUR8 reflects our commitment and we’re delighted to be working with them again.
“While small in comparison to our total emissions, the projects within this portfolio are crucial in stimulating the carbon removals market.
“By supporting pioneering solutions, we’re not only contributing to immediate progress but also laying the groundwork for the large-scale changes needed to meet our climate goals.
“There is no pathway to net zero for aviation without carbon removals.”
British Airways' strategy towards net zero is diverse.
The airline expects that carbon removals will account for a third of its net-zero pathway to 2050.
The remaining two-thirds will be achieved through a combination of aircraft innovation, operational efficiencies and the increased use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
Meet CUR8
Central to BA's carbon removal strategy is its partnership with CUR8, a specialist in sourcing high-quality, durable carbon removal solutions from around the world.
CUR8 brings together leading scientists and climate software to help organisations like BA source and manage carbon removals, effectively de-risking their net-zero future.
Marta Krupinska, CEO of CUR8, says: "British Airways understands that carbon removals are not a nice-to-have, but an essential part of the aviation sector's net zero journey.
“We've been proud to partner with this aviation leader to build a portfolio that combines the best of nature and human engineering, stretching from UK soils to the oceans and rivers of Canada."
What are carbon removal credits?
Carbon removal credits differ significantly from traditional carbon offsets.
While offsets typically involve paying for the avoidance of emissions or the protection of natural carbon sinks like forests, a carbon removal credit represents one tonne of CO₂ physically removed from the atmosphere and stored for hundreds to thousands of years.
Achieving net zero by 2050 requires bold, innovative action today, as well as long-term transformation
This distinction is vital, as it represents a shift from merely offsetting emissions to actively reducing the amount of CO₂ in the atmosphere – a necessary step in achieving true net-zero emissions.
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******