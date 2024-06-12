Top 10: Sustainable Airlines

Aviation is heralded as one of the least sustainable activities, accounting for 2.5% of global CO₂ emissions and having contributed around 4% to global warming to date.

The busiest day for airlines in 2023 was August 11th, which saw seat capacity hit 18,586,233 – more than the population of 71% of countries, including The Netherlands, Chad or Equador. The quietest in 2023 was January 21st which saw seat capacity of 13,967,001 – more than the population of 67% of countries.

Even at the quietest, the demand for air travel is more than the population of Belgium, Haiti or Benin.

So what can airlines do to be more sustainable?

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) has a significantly lower carbon footprint compared to traditional jet fuel, and airlines can use it and invest in its development to reduce carbon emissions. Where SAF isn’t or can’t be used, airlines can operate fleets with newer, more efficient models to reduce fuel consumption.

“Despite reductions in flying during the Covid-19 lockdowns, demand is expected to grow rapidly through 2030,” says the International Energy Agency.

“New aircraft can be up to 20% more efficient than the models they replace, but growth in activity has historically outpaced efficiency improvement.”

Sometimes controversially, many airlines employ carbon offsetting where they can’t reduce. The controversy comes that some airlines offer it at additional cost to its passengers, which has led to greenwashing allegations currently under review by the EU.