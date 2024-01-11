Why carbon removal is critical to reaching net-zero aviation

There is no doubting the role aviation plays in climate change.

In 2022, the industry accounted for 2% of global energy-related CO2 emissions, growing faster in recent decades than rail, road or shipping.

And with international travel demand back to pre-pandemic levels, the urgency for the industry to decarbonise has never been greater.

From airlines to aircraft manufacturers, the aviation industry has pledged to achieve net-zero flying by 2050 (IATA member airlines approved this resolution in 2021).

But reaching that goal is complex with few viable options currently available.

Among actions being taken to decarbonise – airlines are updating their fleet with newer aircraft, engaging in operational efficiency, introducing electric- and hydrogen-powered aircraft, and exploring disruptive propulsion technologies, carbon offsetting and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Last year, Virgin Atlantic completed a 100% SAF transatlantic flight, becoming the first worldwide to operate a commercial flight on waste-based fuel. Other airlines are blending SAF into flights.

But SAF is far from a magic bullet, as it is costly and has not been adopted at scale. Similarly, airlines like American Airlines are investing in hydrogen as an alternative fuel – but like SAF, the technology won’t be commercially viable for years to come.

While committing to long-term decarbonisation solutions such as SAF and hydrogen-powered planes, major airlines are increasingly looking to carbon capture and removal technologies as complementary instruments in their sustainability strategies.

One of the newest and fastest-growing weapons in the fight against global warming, the technology to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere is being seen as the only viable option to reach net-zero 2050 goals.

“Without carbon removal, net zero is out of reach,” David Webb, Chief Sustainability Officer at BCG said, adding that this is true across industries at large.

Similar to an offset credit, companies make investments in the technology and receive credit for their CO2 emissions in return.