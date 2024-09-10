Diageo Invests in Climate-Resistant Farming in East Africa

This should enable them to adapt their practices in response to increasingly unpredictable weather patterns. In recent years, droughts and floods have blighted harvests across the region, so this innovation in agricultural monitoring comes at the perfect moment.

John Cant, Head of Diageo Sustainable Solutions (DSS), explains the significance of this project: "One of the key challenges for smallholder farmers in Africa is their exposure to climate change and water scarcity. We're working with partners to find new solutions that can help to ensure they get the very best from their farms.

“This technology has the potential to increase yield and remove uncertainty for the farmers, helping them to earn more from their farms, while giving Diageo the product we need to make great products."