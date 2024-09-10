Article
Supply Chain Sustainability

Diageo Invests in Climate-Resistant Farming in East Africa

By James Darley
September 10, 2024
Diageo is providing agricultural monitoring technologies to smallholder farmers in Kenya and Uganda
Global drinks company Diageo has partnered with three tech companies to help East African farmers mitigate the impacts of extreme weather on harvests

Diageo, the global beverage giant behind Johnnie Walker and Guinness, has announced partnerships with three innovative companies to address farming challenges exacerbated by climate change in Sub-Saharan Africa. Diageo has pledged up to US$570,000 to develop and trial cutting-edge agricultural monitoring technologies.

The partnerships were unveiled on 5 September 2024 and established with the aim of empowering smallholder farmers. Specifically, Diageo’s partners can offer technologies that give farmers a better insight in soil and crop health.

Testing soil health in Western Kenya | Credit: CIAT

This should enable them to adapt their practices in response to increasingly unpredictable weather patterns. In recent years, droughts and floods have blighted harvests across the region, so this innovation in agricultural monitoring comes at the perfect moment.

John Cant, Head of Diageo Sustainable Solutions (DSS), explains the significance of this project: "One of the key challenges for smallholder farmers in Africa is their exposure to climate change and water scarcity. We're working with partners to find new solutions that can help to ensure they get the very best from their farms. 

“This technology has the potential to increase yield and remove uncertainty for the farmers, helping them to earn more from their farms, while giving Diageo the product we need to make great products."

Who are Diageo’s new partners?

Each of Diageo’s three new partners bring unique and complementary solutions to the table. Read the bios and watch the videos below to learn all about what these companies do:

  1. AquaSpy offers a cloud-based IoT agriculture platform that provides farmers with in-depth insights into seasonal crop roots and soil conditions. This technology enables more informed decision-making regarding planting and resource management. 
Youtube Placeholder

2. Clean Crop Technologies has developed a proprietary seed surface treatment that accelerates germination and enhances crop resistance to stressful growing conditions such as droughts or floods. This innovation is particularly valuable for farmers in regions disproportionately affected by climate change.

Youtube Placeholder

3. Smart Cloud Farming provides precision soil maps created through advanced soil monitoring and scanning techniques. These maps form the foundation for accurate crop yield forecasting, allowing farmers to make data-driven decisions.

Youtube Placeholder

Initially, pilot programmes will be conducted in Kenya and Uganda. If successful, Diageo plans to utilise these technologies across its supply chain in Africa.

A commitment to sustainability

This initiative is part of Diageo's broader commitment to sustainability, which has seen 14 pilot projects from previous challenges. 

One notable example is a partnership with EXXERGY and the Ardagh Group to develop a coating that allows for thinner glass without compromising strength, thereby reducing emissions and resource consumption in the manufacturing process.

Youtube Placeholder

The DSS programme, launched four years ago, represents Diageo's commitment to investing in pioneering sustainability solutions. 

By partnering with innovators, the company aims to develop new technologies that not only reduce its environmental impact but also benefit its bottom line.

The importance of sustainable skill sharing

As climate change continues to pose significant challenges to agriculture, particularly in vulnerable regions, initiatives like this demonstrate the transformative effect companies can have on sustainable development globally.

By working hard to solve the problems of its farmers, Diageo is maintaining the security of its supply chain whilst also contributing to the resilience and prosperity of agricultural communities in Africa.

Trials for these new initiatives will begin in Kenya and Uganda (pictured), with operations set to expand across the continent dependent on results

Author
James Darley

