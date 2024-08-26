Q&A: Diageo’s Global Head of Environment on World Water Week

Everyone in the world relies on water, but for beverage companies it is a very direct relationship.

Despite more than 200 brands sold in nearly 180 countries, you might not know the name Diageo — but you almost definitely know its drinks, including Guinness, Johnnie Walker, Baileys, Smirnoff, Ciroc, Don Julio and Tanqueray.

Michael Alexander is Global Head of Environment at Diageo, where he is responsible for driving the company’s environmental strategy and associated stakeholder and partner engagement. In his role, he applies his understanding of the sustainability agenda and industry best practice across Diageo’s full value chain, with a particular focus on the issues of water, climate, nature and people.

A graduate of the universities of Edinburgh and London, Michael joined Diageo from Ericsson in 2007. He is a Board Member of the Alliance for Water Stewardship and a member of the Institute of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability and Institute of Economic Development.

He shares his expertise with Sustainability Magazine this World Water Week.

What is World Water Week and why is it important to platform global water issues?

World Water Week is an annual conference on global water issues, which provides the opportunity for subject matter experts and companies to come together and recognise the important part we can all play to preserve water.