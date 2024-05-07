Octopus: Sustainability Core of UK’s Leading Energy Supplier

Octopus Energy isn't just a market leader, it's also a sustainability pioneer. With a mission to power the planet with affordable, clean energy, Octopus Energy has achieved remarkable milestones in reducing carbon emissions.

Customers of Octopus Energy enjoy homes with a carbon footprint of zero, significantly lower than the UK average of 574kg of CO2 per year. This translates to emissions savings equivalent to planting 287 trees annually.

The company operates £6bn (US$8.7bn) worth of renewable generation, capable of powering four million homes, sourced from 700 green energy producers in the UK alone.

Former US Vice President Al Gore, Founding Partner and Chairman of Generation Investment Management, lauds Octopus Energy as a prime example of a mission-driven company enabling a sustainable future.

“Octopus is a living example of the kind of company that generation was founded to invest in,” he said. “It is a company that is a true enabler of a sustainable system led by a mission driven team.”

In addition to its renewable energy initiatives, Octopus Energy pays more than 100,000 British households for their home solar power, generating more than 1.2bn kWh of electricity annually, sufficient to power nearly half a million homes for a year. Moreover, the company offsets over a million tonnes of CO2, equivalent to eliminating more than 1,000 flights from London to New York.