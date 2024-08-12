DP World Chooses Pledge to Track Carbon-Cutting

Logistics giant DP World is committed to reducing the environmental impact of its operations and those of its clients.

To make sustainability improvements, the company has partnered with Pledge to accurately measure the carbon savings of its road-to-rail initiative in the UK.

The Modal Shift Programme (MSP) offers financial incentives to cargo owners, encouraging them to move freight from road to rail, particularly for journeys within a 140-mile radius from the Port of Southampton.

The programme's primary goal is to boost the UK rail freight network that is currently under-utilised.