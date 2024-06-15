How is DP World Integrating Sustainability into Freight?

With over two decades of experience, Sarah Mouriño, the Senior Director of Sustainability for the Americas at DP World, has focused on integrating sustainability into the global movement of goods and decarbonizing freight operations across North America and Europe – all with an emphasis on innovative and collaborative initiatives. In her role, she is responsible for developing and implementing the company’s regional sustainability strategy and ensuring that its business operations remain aligned with its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

“My passion for sustainability began unexpectedly during a graduate internship, when my fascination with the extensive coordination required to move products worldwide led me to become a leading global expert in freight sustainability – an emerging field at the time,” she says.

Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, Sarah holds a B.A. in Environmental Planning and Policy from Western Washington University and an M.A. in Policy Studies from the University of Washington, specialising in international environmental policy and maritime affairs.

Prior to joining DP World, Mouriño spent time with SSA Marine, BSR, the International Maritime Organization, Maersk, and the Port of Seattle, showcasing a robust background in both the public and private sectors across North America and Europe. Her expertise encompasses stakeholder engagement, regulatory and policy development and sustainability reporting.

After years abroad in Canada and Europe, she returned to the Puget Sound area to raise her family.