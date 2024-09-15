Article
Renewable Energy

How Duke Energy is Tackling the Energy Transition

By Jasmin Jessen
September 15, 2024
Duke Energy's corporate headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina
Duke Energy, founded in 1900, is trailblazing through the transition to clean renewable energy by leveraging technology and building renewable projects

In the rapidly evolving landscape of sustainable energy, Duke Energy has emerged as a trailblazer, setting ambitious targets and implementing strategies to reduce its carbon footprint. 

Under the leadership of Chair, President and CEO Lynn J. Good, the North Carolina-based energy giant has made huge leaps in its commitment to diversification and eco-consciousness.

Youtube Placeholder

At the heart of Duke Energy's sustainability drive is its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. 

This objective is complemented by interim targets, including a 50% reduction in emissions and a doubling of its renewable portfolio by 2030. 

Duke Energy’s approach to renewables

Duke Energy's approach to sustainability is multifaceted, combining large-scale projects with community-focused initiatives and cutting-edge technology. 

The Top of the World Windpower Project in Casper, Wyoming, demonstrates Duke’s commitment. 

Top of the World Windpower Project in Casper, Wyoming

This 200MW wind farm, operational since 2010, boasts 110 wind turbines and stands as a testament to the company's investment in renewable energy generation.

On a smaller scale, Duke’s tree-planting initiative is fostering environmental awareness while enhancing power reliability. 

Melissa Seixas, State President for Duke Energy Florida, says: "It's important we maintain trees and other vegetation along our lines to continue delivering the reliable service our customers and communities depend on. 

Melissa Seixas, State President for Duke Energy Florida

“This helps us do that while keeping the environment healthy and beautiful."

How Duke Energy uses tech for sustainability

Duke Energy is at the forefront of integrating smart grid technology and battery storage solutions into its operations. 

These innovations are crucial in managing the intermittent nature of renewable energy sources, ensuring a stable and reliable power supply as the grid incorporates more solar and wind power.

North Carolina’s largest battery system at Duke Energy's site in Asheville

The company's investment in advanced distribution systems and smart metres enables more efficient power management and quicker response times to outages. 

Duke’s technological approach not only improves service delivery but also contributes to the overall sustainability of the energy network.

Lynn J. Good: Duke Energy’s leader

Lynn's leadership has been instrumental in steering Duke Energy towards a more sustainable future. 

Since taking the helm in 2013, she has guided the company through a significant transition, placing sustainability at the core of its business strategy. 

Her vision extends beyond just compliance to encompass a fundamental reimagining of what an energy company can be in the 21st century.

"As we look ahead, our transition to lower-carbon generating resources is important to our customers," says Lynn.

Lynn J. Good, Chair, President and CEO of Duke Energy

"I will work to ensure Duke Energy is positioned to continue its track record of outstanding customer service and operational and financial excellence," Lynn says.

"Leadership is a journey — you never arrive."

Duke Energy’s history

Duke Energy's current focus on sustainability is the latest chapter in a long history of adaptation and growth. 

Founded in 1900 as the Catawba Power Company, the organisation has evolved from its roots in hydroelectric power to embrace a diverse range of energy sources. 

Youtube Placeholder

The company's merger with Progress Energy in 2012 solidified its position as one of the largest electric utilities in the US, serving more than 7.4 million customers across several states.

As the energy sector continues to evolve, Duke Energy's balanced approach of combining large-scale renewable projects with community-focused initiatives and technological innovation positions it well for the future. 

The company recently achieved its highest-ever placement on the Fortune 500 list, ranking as the 141st largest company in the United States. 

This success demonstrates that sustainability and business growth are not mutually exclusive but can be mutually reinforcing.

