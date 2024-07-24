Mars: Balancing Planet Preservation & Rapid Growth

“Doing the right thing does not mean a trade-off between planet and productivity, or between environment and employment.”

For 113 years the company has been making sweet snacks and has expanded to more than 170 markets worldwide.

Mars’ value chain impacts around one million people, so taking on sustainability initiatives has the potential for huge impact.

The company’s 2023 Sustainable in a Generation Report shows environmental improvements alongside enormous growth of around 60%.

Poul says: “This is not easy, and I am not pretending we have all the answers.

“We are living in complex times, and we have to step up and deliver together in order to achieve a more sustainable future for all.”

Mars’ sustainability strategy

In 2017, Mars launched the multi-billion dollar Sustainable in a Generation Plan.



The plan is aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and involves building partnerships with NGOs, governments and within the industry to reach net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 against its 2015 baseline.