Mars: Balancing Planet Preservation & Rapid Growth
Purpose can be seen as the enemy of profit, but Mars is proving it can work hand-in-hand.
Poul Weihrauch, CEO and Office of the President at Mars, says: “As I have said many times before, profit and purpose are not enemies.
“Doing the right thing does not mean a trade-off between planet and productivity, or between environment and employment.”
For 113 years the company has been making sweet snacks and has expanded to more than 170 markets worldwide.
Mars’ value chain impacts around one million people, so taking on sustainability initiatives has the potential for huge impact.
The company’s 2023 Sustainable in a Generation Report shows environmental improvements alongside enormous growth of around 60%.
Poul says: “This is not easy, and I am not pretending we have all the answers.
“We are living in complex times, and we have to step up and deliver together in order to achieve a more sustainable future for all.”
Mars’ sustainability strategy
In 2017, Mars launched the multi-billion dollar Sustainable in a Generation Plan.
The plan is aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and involves building partnerships with NGOs, governments and within the industry to reach net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 against its 2015 baseline.
The plan aims to deliver a 50% reduction in GHG emissions by 2030.
The company’s goals are science-aligned and focus on reducing environmental impacts across its value chain to support people and the planet.
The plan is focussed on four ‘priority areas’:
- Healthy Planet
- Thriving People
- Nourishing Wellbeing
- Rethinking Packaging
Mars’ new sustainable agriculture initiatives
Almost 60% of Mars’ value chain GHG footprint comes from agricultural ingredients, so the company has decided to scale up new ‘climate smart’ agriculture.
These initiatives aim to drive continued decarbonisation alongside improving soil health and farm resilience whilst providing financial support and training for farmers.
Barry Parkin, Chief Sustainability and Procurement Officer at Mars, says: “It is critically important to strengthen our programs with farmers to help the transition to climate smart and regenerative agriculture.”
- Working with partners to establish a grower-centric programme
- Extending a partnership between Mars brand Royal Canin and Soil Capital
- Continuing to support the Next Generation Soil programme in Mexico and Brazil
- US$47m sustainable dairy plan ‘Moov’ing Dairy Forward’
Healthy Planet
Mars’ Healthy Planet priority focusses on climate action, water stewardship and land use.
In 2023 alone, Mars achieved an 8% decrease in GHG emissions across its value chain, 16% below its 2015 baseline.
The company uses simple measures, like insulating pipes, alongside making revolutionary strides in manufacturing processes.
It sources 59% renewable electricity in support of its commitment to 100% renewable energy by 2040.
Mars maintains the use of 100% deforestation free palm and palm kernel oil that it buys directly and has achieved 96% traceability to plantation.
Rice accounts for 66% of Mars’ unsustainable water usage, so the company is partnering in a joint project with three other multinational companies and a range of experienced partners in the rice sector to implement practices to reduce this.
Thriving People
Mars’ Thriving People priority focusses on increasing income, respecting human rights and unlocking opportunities for women.
The company employs more than 150,000 associates in more than 70 markets and impacts thousands of additional jobs through its global value chain.
Amanda Davies, Vice President of Global Research and Development, Sustainability and Commercial at Mars Snacking, says: “We are proud of our progress but recognise the need to continually assess our programs to ensure that we are meeting our targets.
“Our Thriving People ambition focusses on increasing smallholder farmers’ incomes, respecting human rights and unlocking opportunities for women to build a brighter, more inclusive future for all.”
Since starting this initiative, Mars’ programmes have reached around 750,000 people in its supply chain. This includes 142,000 farmers and 103,000 women.
Nourishing Wellbeing
Mars’ Nourishing Wellbeing priority aims to advance science, innovation and marketing.
Gülen Bengi, Lead Chief Marketing Officer at Mars, says: “Ensuring that our associates and partners uphold our commitment to market our brands responsibly is non-negotiable.”
Launched in 2007, Mars’s Marketing Code commitments avoid marketing to children under 13, instead equipping parents with information to decide what’s right for their child’s diet.
The commitments ensure that Mars doesn’t undermine the pursuit of healthy, balanced diets and active lifestyles.
By 2025 the company aims to deliver 5.5 billion healthy meals per year and a 5% reduction in sodium.
So far, Mars is delivering 3.1 billion healthy meals, 120 million servings of fibre and 346 servings of vegetables per year.
In 2023, Mars delivered a 5.1% reduction in sodium, beating its target two years ahead of schedule.
Emma Reynolds, Global Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Mars Food and Nutrition, says: “We want to help people eat better by making food healthy, tasty and accessible.
“We are proud of our progress and are committed to doing more, helping consumers make healthier choices in their daily lives.”
Rethinking packaging
Packaging plays an important role in keeping products safe and fresh to avoid food waste, but leads to Mars selling 210,000 tonnes of plastics annually.
Most plastics are made from fossil fuels and will never fully decompose, so the company is prioritising removing these from its packaging.
As of the end of 2023, it has removed 99% of PVC from its packaging and is exploring alternative materials.
Mars is working to bring about a circular economy where all packaging is recyclable, reusable or compostable.
Although the company does not expect to fully meet the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Global Commitments by the end of 2025, it is working hard to increase the share of its packaging designed for circularity and has increased this to 61%.
Balancing sustainability and growth
Alongside delivering these impressive environmental and social results, Mars has grown over 60% in the same period to more than US$50bn in annual sales.
Poul Weihrauch, CEO and Office of the President at Mars says: “Running a financially fit and a sustainable business are not two mutually exclusive things. In fact, they are self reinforcing in my opinion.
“Running a profitable business is the only way we can generate the resources necessary to invest and make a real difference to people, pets and planet.
“And when we run a sustainable business, it helps ensure we have a healthy planet where our consumers, clients and stakeholders thrive, while remaining an attractive place to work, grow and develop.”
