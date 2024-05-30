Deloitte's Clean Energy Transition Message to Manufacturers

While industries are making significant inroads with sustainability, research from Deloitte’s latest report ‘Energy Transition: The Road to Scale’ shows that manufacturers must speed up to make net zero by 2050 a reality.

According to Deloitte’s analysis, reaching this goal within that time frame will require change at four times the pace of the Industrial Revolution.

Manufacturers must balance overarching challenges like the digital skills gap with implementing transformative technologies if they are to achieve their sustainability ambitions, the report says.

"Smart manufacturing and digital factories are revolutionising the industrial sector,” says Animesh Arora, principal at Deloitte Consulting LLP.

“We are at a pivotal moment as the future of manufacturing is being rapidly shaped by technological advancements like AI and automation, which are key to boosting industrial manufacturing capacity.”