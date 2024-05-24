How Will Google’s Finnish Data Centre Heat Reuse Plan Work?

In a first for the company, Google has launched a project to recover heat generated by its data centre in Hamina, Finland, and recycle it to heat nearby homes and businesses.

The data centre, on the shores of the Gulf of Finland, operates today with carbon-free energy at 97%.

That energy will be captured and redistributed, still 97% carbon-free, to the local community’s heating network.

A Google press release says: “The data centre is going to be both a hub for digital information and a source of sustainable heat for the district.

“In partnership with city-owned energy provider Haminan Energia, we are kicking off our first offsite heat recovery project to reduce our environmental footprint, as well as help warm homes and businesses in this historic port city.”