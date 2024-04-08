NTT DATA: Shifting Customers to Digital with SAP S/4HANA

As the technology landscape evolves, businesses no longer need to spend time on manual processes and menial tasks that can, ultimately, be driven by digital solutions. Software today empowers organisations, no matter their position, to unlock greater efficiencies through better use of data.



NTT DATA Business Solutions and SAP are key partners, driving innovation and providing comprehensive software solutions to businesses worldwide.



Insights from Brandon Evans, Vice President of Customer Transformation and Alex Kashtan, Senior Account Executive at NTT DATA Business Solutions—with extensive experience in SAP products, details the scope of the partnership between NTT DATA Business Solutions and SAP—driven by the SAP S/4HANA solution. This collaboration is not just about software implementation; it's about transforming businesses and propelling them into the future, no matter their size or scale.



Evans shares that NTT DATA Business Solutions, a full-service SAP provider, has a long-term relationship with SAP spanning 35 years, highlighting the company's commitment to delivering exceptional ERP solutions and more. "We are the largest service integrator focused exclusively on SAP and its solutions," Evans says, explaining the extensive experience and dedication NTT DATA Business Solutions brings to the table.



From selling software to implementing it and driving value and innovation for clients, NTT DATA Business Solutions covers all bases, enabling the “one-stop shop” that is SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition—SAP’s most powerful, flexible suite of business solutions.



Kashtan’s role as an Account Executive involves working closely with both existing customers and new business prospects to find solutions that address their unique needs, primarily around ERP.



"We partner directly with SAP, focusing on the implementation while SAP delivers on the software. This collaboration ensures that we bring the best value to our clients," says Kashtan. This approach, where SAP's innovative software meets NTT DATA Business Solutions’ implementation expertise, exemplifies a partnership that is deeply integrated and focused on customer success.

