Top 10: Sustainable Technology Companies

Sustainability is largely driven by companies’ strategies to eliminate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions or the social impact of an organisation, but without targets and deadlines, there is no way of benchmarking certain metrics.

Aside from this, many of the impacts of a business are yet to be seen visually as their strategies are wider components of an overwhelming challenge. With that said, companies have some work to do in order to claw back from the tipping point of climate change, which is the 1.5-degree emissions quashing target.

Here are some of the technology leaders encouraging a digitally-driven approach to sustainability.