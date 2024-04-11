Top 100 Women 2024: Melanie Nakagawa, Microsoft - No. 3
Paving the way for future generations, these women in sustainability are leading the charge when it comes to investment, innovation, and capitalising on strategic opportunities within the movement as well as their efforts to support not only other women in the industry but other underrepresented groups too.
- Industry - Software Development
- Revenue - US$227bn
- Employees - 210,000
- HQ Location - Redmond, Washington, United States
- CEO - Satya Nadella
Melanie Nakagawa
Dedicating the last 20 years to energy, sustainability, and ESG, Melanie Nakagawa has a diverse background working in both the public sector and politics.
The private sector has unique resources that can support trailblazing initiatives to combat climate change and lead the world out of the climate crisis Melanie Nakagawa, Chief Sustainability Officer, Microsoft (GeekWire)
As Corporate Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of Microsoft, Nakagawa was appointed to lead the company-wide environmental sustainability work, accelerating the momentum for Microsoft’s carbon-negative initiative by 2030 and removing historical carbon emissions by 2050.
Her expertise lies in climate strategy, energy security, sustainable development, energy policy, and low carbon economy.
Congratulations to all those who have been recognised in our Top 100 Women in Sustainability list. All truly deserve their place in recognition of the amazing work they are doing to not only drive the industry forward but to pave the way for future generations.
To find out who else is featured in this year’s Top 100 Women in Sustainability, click here.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting four events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai
- Sustainability LIVE New York
- Sustainability LIVE London
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand