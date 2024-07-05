Nico Rosberg Drives Decarbonisation at Silverstone Formula 1

Ali Ashpitel, Head of Sustainability at Mercedes Benz Motorsport adds: “We make some of the world's fastest vehicles, so the question for us is – how do we operate at the forefront of technology and also deliver sustainable high performance at the same time?”

Mercedes F1 is working towards net zero in Scope 1 and 2 – “what we call our race team controlled net zero,” says Ali – by 2030 and full net zero by 2040.

Racing powered by sustainable fuels

Of course, making Formula 1 more sustainable isn’t the only way to decarbonise car racing.

Formula E, made up of entirely electric vehicles, has been net-zero for more than a decade.

“We were the first sport in the world to achieve net zero carbon since inception and, as the rules and definitions evolve, we're really trying to stay ahead and remain in line with this commitment,” says Julia Pallé, Vice President of Sustainability at Formula E.