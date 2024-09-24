Glen White Opens Sustainability LIVE Climate Week NYC 2024

Prioritising sustainability at global events

Climate Week NYC is one of many events throughout the year around the world that bring leaders together to bring meaningful change to reduce the impacts of climate change. Glen believes that sustainability needs to start at home, and highlights hypocrisy at COP29 later this year:

“I'm not going because I wasn't impressed with the fact that they decided there would be 28 men and no women until they have to be forced into doing it,” he said.

“As a man, I get quite inspired by the fact we have 22 different portfolios at BizClik. Sustainability is obviously one of those signature portfolios, but it is actually the only portfolio that has more women than men. So we are getting there, but you can go to some of our communities and it's majority men and we need to find that equal balance.”

Building a sustainability community

“At Sustainability Magazine, we're building a community of like-minded people,” Glen explains. “This is not about us, this is about you. Our job is to facilitate. Our job is to be your platform. Our job is to write the content that you tell us. It's not our content. It's all about you. We will share your best practice.”

“The green economy is growing incredibly fast, and that needs to be embraced by Sustainability leaders, you guys, the CSOs.

“Your voice needs to resonate through the boardroom from the shareholders through to the CEO and the CFO who agree the strategy, who write the checks.

“You need to fight in those boardrooms for your voice to be heard, for your programmes to be funded, and for sustainability to be seen as the most important driver for the future of your businesses.

“The future of our world, the future of the planet, the future of not my children, but my children's children. I'll be long gone by the time some of the things we're talking about come to fruition. But I know that if we don't do it, we're in big trouble.”

“So – we must have a plan.”

Thanks

To our sponsors – HH Global and The Economic Development Council of New York

To our speakers

To our attendees

To our team

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates:

