Glovo: Embedding Sustainability into Q-Commerce

Founded in Spain in 2014, delivery company Glovo provides its users access to any produce in their city within minutes.

Sounds incredible – but how is it achieved sustainably?

We sat down with Sébastien Pellion, Glovo’s Head of Social Impact & Sustainability to explore sustainability in q-commerce and delivery.

Meet Sébastien Pellion, Head of Social Impact & Sustainability at Glovo

My entire career has been dedicated to impact and sustainability.

Prior to joining Glovo, I was a sustainability executive at the French company Suez, an active participant in the UN Climate Change conferences (2015-2018), and founded my own start-up focused on digitalising waste collection in Sub-Saharan cities.

I feel extremely lucky to have chosen this path 10 years ago and am convinced that businesses have the power to catalyse systemic change in a way that is replicable and scalable. I believe this is the only way to achieve long-term sustainability for our society and our planet.

As Global Head of Impact & Sustainability at Glovo, it is my responsibility to define a strong roadmap with ambitious long-term goals and implement a strategy that aligns with the business and ensures that we generate meaningful impact. To make this happen, my team and I work transversally with all departments within Glovo as well as with external stakeholders, such as NGOs and public administrations.

We need all our teams at every level to come together to make a positive impact, so my team and I are working on powerful storytelling that will motivate our colleagues to contribute to Social Impact and Sustainability Projects, as well as demonstrating the economic return of these projects.

Can you outline what sustainable practices in the delivery and q-commerce industries can look like?

At Glovo, we are always striving to create a positive impact for our ecosystem by taking decisive concrete actions. Last year, we set ambitious goals to reduce our carbon emissions across our entire value chain by 42% in 2030.

We are the only company in the industry to have our targets validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) and these are consistent with the reductions required to keep global warming to 1.5°C.

We also want to go beyond carbon reduction to create holistic strategies that consider all aspects of the business and ensure that we’re holding ourselves accountable. To generate real impact, businesses need a more integrated approach to embed sustainability strategies into the business. Our main example is our Impact Fund, a firsts-of-its-kind initiative where we dedicate a small amount of our revenue margin per order to financing impact and sustainability projects.