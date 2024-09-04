Google Combats Pollution with 100% Plastic-Free Packaging
The challenge of plastic pollution has reached critical levels, with packaging waste being a major contributor.
National Geographic reports that "avoiding products which have a lot of packaging" is the number one action people worldwide are taking out of concern for the environment.
The most recent move to combat plastic pollution?
Google has announced its commitment to eliminate plastic from all consumer electronics packaging by 2025.
"We recognise that the challenges in building a more sustainable future are numerous and difficult,” Google admits in the foreword.
“If all companies have to solve similar problems independently, then our collective progress will be slower. That's why we believe innovation in sustainability should be a collaborative endeavour, not a competitive one."
This ambitious initiative, detailed in the company's recently released Plastic-Free Packaging Design Guide, marks a paradigm shift in the tech giant's approach to product packaging and sets a new standard for the industry.
“We're excited to announce that our hardware packaging is now 100% plastic-free (ahead of schedule/our goal),” says Robert Little, Sustainability Strategy Lead & Subject Matter Expert at Google.
“This achievement is a testament to Google's dedication to sustainability and circularity.
“Here are a few key stats about our new packaging:
- “It's made with a new, custom-developed paper that is 3x stronger and 70% more stretchable than our previous paper.
- “Our moulded fibre pulp is made in part from recycled newspaper, contributing to a circular economy.
- “The new design is lighter, leading to a decreased carbon footprint during transport.
- “We've prioritised recyclability, ensuring the packaging is easy for consumers and recycling centres to handle.
“We believe that sustainability should be a collaborative effort, not a competitive one. That's why we've open-sourced our Plastic-Free Packaging Design Guide, sharing our insights and innovations with the world.”
Plastic-free future
The tech company's strategy focuses on transitioning to predominantly fibre-based materials for all its consumer electronics packaging, shifting away from mixed materials, particularly those incorporating plastic.
- “A material which contains as an essential ingredient a high polymer and which, at some stage in its processing into finished products, can be shaped by flow.”
It says: "Consumer confusion around packaging recyclability is widespread and often results in improper disposal. Large volumes of plastic packaging often end up in landfills, waterways, and oceans, harming ecosystems and wildlife as it slowly degrades into microplastics."
To tackle this problem, Google has adopted a set of guiding principles for its packaging design:
- “Prioritises recyclability – Materials must be widely compatible with existing and future recycling streams.
- “Minimises waste – Optimising packaging size and weight minimises the overall material footprint.
- “Maximises accessibility – Designed with everyone in mind, features like holes, lifts, and tabs promote intuitive component removal.
- “Protects products – Sustainable packaging cannot compromise a product's integrity.
- “Replacing damaged products carries a significant environmental impact.
- “Embraces innovation – Creating new solutions demands constant exploration and collaboration. recyclability, waste minimisation, accessibility, product protection, and innovation.”
The company is exploring alternatives to common plastic packaging components, including shrink wrap, lamination, and protective product wraps.
Sustainable innovations in paper
One of the most innovative aspects of Google's approach is the development of a custom paper solution.
In collaboration with Veritiv and Shandong Kaili Specialty Paper Company, Google has created a paper that is three times stronger and 70% more stretchable than its previous version.
This breakthrough allows for lighter packaging without compromising product protection, thereby reducing the carbon footprint associated with transportation.
The company has chosen to make this custom paper available to all through its supplier, aiming to accelerate the transition towards more sustainable packaging solutions across industries.
Alongside environmental sustainability, the packaging innovations support user experience. In the new designs, Google has prioritised accessibility for individuals with visual and dexterity impairments, ensuring that the new packaging designs are user-friendly for all consumers.
