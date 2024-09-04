Google Combats Pollution with 100% Plastic-Free Packaging

The challenge of plastic pollution has reached critical levels, with packaging waste being a major contributor.

National Geographic reports that "avoiding products which have a lot of packaging" is the number one action people worldwide are taking out of concern for the environment.

The most recent move to combat plastic pollution?

Google has announced its commitment to eliminate plastic from all consumer electronics packaging by 2025.

"We recognise that the challenges in building a more sustainable future are numerous and difficult,” Google admits in the foreword.

“If all companies have to solve similar problems independently, then our collective progress will be slower. That's why we believe innovation in sustainability should be a collaborative endeavour, not a competitive one."

This ambitious initiative, detailed in the company's recently released Plastic-Free Packaging Design Guide, marks a paradigm shift in the tech giant's approach to product packaging and sets a new standard for the industry.