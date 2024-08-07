Google Expands Wildfire Tracking to Adapt to Climate Change

This isn’t a simple task – fires emit large smoke plumes which can spread far and obscure the flames.

To overcome this, Google uses infrared frequencies to track the heat of a fire.

This system is able to provide updated fire boundary information every 10 to 15 minutes. This is an improvement on previous releases which were updated hourly.

Yossi Matias, Vice President for Engineering and Research at Google, says: “In 2023, our SOS alerts have provided timely safety information to over 30 million people across 120 wildfire events around the world.”

Google aims to continue improving and expanding this technology to support people who are vulnerable to wildfires.

Google’s wildfire boundary maps expansion

This technology was initially piloted in California in 2019 and was launched in the US, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Mexico.



As of August 2024, Google’s wildfire boundary maps have been expanded to 15 countries across Europe and Africa:



Andorra

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Croatia

Cyprus

France

Greece

Italy

Kenya

Monaco

Montenegro

Portugal

Rwanda

Slovenia

Spain

Türkiye

Whilst rolling out this new capability, Google mapped over 40 wildfires in southern Europe including fires in Spain, Greece and Cyprus.



This information reached as many as 1.4 million people in the first week alone.

Google’s AI natural disaster tools

Google Maps also shows alerts for earthquakes, floods, hurricanes or typhoons and tropical storms.



Alerts for these crises contain a crisis sheet with relevant information, updates and news articles.

