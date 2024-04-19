How New Google Maps Features Encourage Sustainable Travel

Are you a Google Search or Google Maps user? You’re not alone – Google Maps has over one billion monthly users and approximately 99,000 search queries are processed by Google every second, resulting in about eight and a half billion searches daily and roughly two trillion global searches annually, or hundreds of millions of users daily.

So, Google is supporting its users in finding more sustainable transport methods.

“When it comes to travelling and commuting, we want people to have the right information to make more sustainable choices,” says James Byers, Group Product Manager, Search.

“With new updates to features in Maps and Search, you can find convenient public transit and walking routes, see alternatives to air travel and better understand the estimated emissions of flights.”