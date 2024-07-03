Emissions up 13%: How Can Google Make AI & Data Sustainable?

Google’s 2024 Environmental Report reveals that its overall GHG emissions have steepled by 13% in a year – thanks in no small part to AI and data centre energy consumption.

The revelation has raised the challenging question of whether it is possible to make carbon-hungry AI and data centres sustainable.

Speaking in the introduction to the report, Google CSO Kate Brandt and Benedict Gomes, SVP, Learning & Sustainability, said: ”In spite of the progress we are making, we face significant challenges that we’re actively working through.

“In 2023, our total GHG emissions increased 13% year-over-year, primarily driven by increased data centre energy consumption and supply chain emissions.”

They added: “A sustainable future requires systems-level change, strong government policies and new technologies. We’re committed to collaboration and playing our part, every step of the way.”