Google Finds AI-powered Answer to Traffic Light Frustration

How many times have you been stuck at some traffic lights for no good reason?

It is estimated that drivers spend about eight minutes each day waiting at red lights.

At city intersections, pollution can be 29 times higher than on open roads — about half of these emissions come from traffic accelerating after stopping.

There are millions of traffic lights around the world, so reducing the amount of times they stop traffic could have a big impact on road emissions.

Google’s Project Green Light is an initiative that uses AI and Google Maps data to make recommendations to optimise existing traffic lights.

Kate Brandt, Chief Sustainability Officer at Google, says: “We believe that fighting climate change is an important collective challenge and for three decades, we have been using technology to accelerate meaningful action.