SUEZ, Arup: The Firms Helping Cities Become 'Sponges'

Urban areas are particularly vulnerable to flash floods.

Concrete and tarmac do not let water through easily, preventing it from being absorbed into the ground.

When drainage systems cannot handle the amount of water from a storm it can lead to flash floods.

These floods caused billions of dollars of damage in 2023 alone and pose a serious threat to life.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General at the World Health Organisation, says: “There is no question that the climate crisis is a health crisis.