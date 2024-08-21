Top 10: Circular Economy Strategies

A circular economy is one where waste is eliminated and resources are circulated, limiting humans’ impact on the environment and allowing for nature to regenerate.

The linear model of ‘take, make, waste’ is not sustainable, and has already caused irreparable damage to the planet.

To limit further harm, the transition to a circular economy needs to be accelerated through implementing circular economy practices.

We ranked 10 of the top circular economy strategies.

10. Design for durability and repairability

Top benefit: Products can be fixed

Key businesses: IKEA, Patagonia, Fairphone