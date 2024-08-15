How Legal Giant Dentons is Helping UK Government Decarbonise

The UK Government is committed to reducing the country’s emissions to net zero by 2050.

This includes its own emissions across all scopes.

Law firm Dentons was instructed to help the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) in a four-month project - and Dentons delivered, reducing the carbon footprint of its services in this project by 44%.

Caroline Connolly, Environmental Sustainability Manager at Dentons, says: "Legal services represent a small but significant source of Scope 3 emissions for organisations that engage lawyers, and Dentons is eager to support its clients by reducing emissions associated with working together.