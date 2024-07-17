What does Great British Energy Mean for Sustainability?

He said that the newly established government is “committed to a clean energy transition,” specifically looking to accelerate investment in renewable energy such as offshore wind.

The incoming government states that it is working towards “achieving energy independence” and believes that investment in renewable energy will support the lowering of energy prices for consumers who have seen harsh rises in recent years. It aims to “unlock investment in energy infrastructure.

Other than offshore wind, the only specific energy mention was sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) – tying into the promise to renationalise the railways.

As always, the commitments have been met with mixed opinions. The Green Party, a left-leaning party that believes in prioritising sustainability and clean energy, said: “We're seeing some moves in a positive direction – but in terms of climate action, the Labour government needs to be bolder and better.

“Investment in renewable energy is the way that the country needs to go.”

Great British Energy

A central pillar of the new government’s sustainability strategy is to establish a new, nationalised energy company – Great British Energy.

The company will be headquartered in Scotland and be founded on an £8.3m (US$10.8m) injection to injects in clean energy in partnership with the private sector.