Shell & Boots Execs Slate Sunak’s UK Climate Efforts

The UK has been known for climate leadership since the 1980s and was the first major economy to halve emissions and implement net zero strategy.

However, the leaders in charge of holding the UK Government accountable for environmental work say that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has “set us back” on climate change – and many corporate leaders agree.

“The UK has done a lot to reduce greenhouse gas emissions but in our view that is in the past – we are looking to the future to the things that need to be done if we want to get to net zero,” says Chris Stark, CEO of the Climate Change Committee (CCC).

“Concerning to hear Chris Stark reflect that the ‘rhetoric’ on net zero has changed for the worse in the UK,” comments Joe Franses, VP of Sustainability at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

“He refers to the ‘collective fear’ of talking about net zero in UK politics and the damage done by a slowing of ambition to the UK’s international climate leadership. And that’s despite the significant progress in reducing UK emissions over the last decade, the embedding of net zero and carbon budgets into UK legislation etc.

“It is an urgent reminder to those working to drive a long term transition to net zero – in business or government - that we have to shift the dialogue to focus on the benefits and opportunities from green investment, innovation and technologies.”

Chris called out a lack of leadership in areas including:

Heating homes

Industrial emissions

Farming

Transport

“We need to see stronger policies in these areas. The risk for the UK is that we are going to lose the climate race, right when we should be at the forefront,” he says.