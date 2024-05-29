How Diageo is Defying Logic with Paper Baileys Bottles

The ‘say-do' gap

Diageo said, when it comes to beverages, 68% of consumers want to buy more sustainably but only 12% do due to barriers including expense, lack of availability and confusion about what is on offer.

It said: “Diageo is working to close this ‘say-do’ gap for consumers by developing more sustainable and desirable products through innovation and marketing propositions to help consumers understand the sustainability credentials of the products, including the materials used.”

It has rolled out frameworks across the organisation, including an environmental CLAIMS checklist, based on the CMA guidelines, and LCA assessment tools, ensuring that science, substantiation and creativity are used to communicate clearly to consumers.

Diageo is also exploring paper formats across its wider portfolio, including developing and internally testing its concept Johnnie Walker paper-based bottle, which is still in development phase.

Alongside this, it is developing a Diageo-designed, spiral-wound paper-based bottle with Don Papa, the Filipino rum brand.

The bottle is in feasibility testing and is expected to be 90% paper-based. It is designed to remove the cardboard gift box around the bottle to give the illusion of a gift box which is in fact the whole bottle.

