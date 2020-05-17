Article
Supply Chain Sustainability

Carlsberg breaks mould with 100% recyclable bio-based bottle

By Marcus Lawrence
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Danish beer giant Carlsberg has unveiled its 100% bio-based bottle, the Green Fibre Bottle. A world-first, the new ‘paper’ bottles are produced fro...

Danish beer giant Carlsberg has unveiled its 100% bio-based bottle, the Green Fibre Bottle

A world-first, the new ‘paper’ bottles are produced from sustainably-sourced wood fibres and have an internal lining to house the beer. In its press release, Carlsberg said it is testing two versions of the bottle – one with a PET polymer film lining, and another with a 100% bio-based PEF polymer film – to ensure the packaging is viable as it seeks to produce a 100% bio-based bottle.

This innovation marks the latest innovation in Carlsberg’s proactive approach to its packaging and general sustainability. Last year, Carlsberg launched its Snap Pack solution to replace traditional plastic rings for its can multipacks. By gripping cans together with a special glue, Carlsberg has dramatically reduced its plastics usage, cut waste and the emissions associated with plastic production.

SEE ALSO:

“We continue to innovate across all our packaging formats, and we are pleased with the progress we’ve made on the Green Fibre Bottle so far,” said Myriam Shingleton, Vice President Group Development at Carlsberg Group, in the firm’s press release.

“While we are not completely there yet, the two prototypes are an important step towards realising our ultimate ambition of bringing this breakthrough to market. Innovation takes time and we will continue to collaborate with leading experts in order to overcome remaining technical challenges, just as we did with our plastic-reducing Snap Pack.”

The Green Fibre Bottle is being developed in association with Paboco, a joint venture between ALPLA and BillerudKorsnäs focused on manufacturing paper bottles.

Gittan Schiöld, interim CEO of Paboco, said: “It is all about the team! We are collaborating across the value chain, sharing the risks and are united in our vision that the paper bottle will become a reality and fundamentally change this industry for good.”

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)