Carlsberg breaks mould with 100% recyclable bio-based bottle

Danish beer giant Carlsberg has unveiled its 100% bio-based bottle, the Green Fibre Bottle.

A world-first, the new ‘paper’ bottles are produced from sustainably-sourced wood fibres and have an internal lining to house the beer. In its press release, Carlsberg said it is testing two versions of the bottle – one with a PET polymer film lining, and another with a 100% bio-based PEF polymer film – to ensure the packaging is viable as it seeks to produce a 100% bio-based bottle.

This innovation marks the latest innovation in Carlsberg’s proactive approach to its packaging and general sustainability. Last year, Carlsberg launched its Snap Pack solution to replace traditional plastic rings for its can multipacks. By gripping cans together with a special glue, Carlsberg has dramatically reduced its plastics usage, cut waste and the emissions associated with plastic production.

SEE ALSO:

“We continue to innovate across all our packaging formats, and we are pleased with the progress we’ve made on the Green Fibre Bottle so far,” said Myriam Shingleton, Vice President Group Development at Carlsberg Group, in the firm’s press release.

“While we are not completely there yet, the two prototypes are an important step towards realising our ultimate ambition of bringing this breakthrough to market. Innovation takes time and we will continue to collaborate with leading experts in order to overcome remaining technical challenges, just as we did with our plastic-reducing Snap Pack.”

The Green Fibre Bottle is being developed in association with Paboco, a joint venture between ALPLA and BillerudKorsnäs focused on manufacturing paper bottles.

Gittan Schiöld, interim CEO of Paboco, said: “It is all about the team! We are collaborating across the value chain, sharing the risks and are united in our vision that the paper bottle will become a reality and fundamentally change this industry for good.”